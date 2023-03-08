ADGP Armed reviews arrangements for All India Police Football Championship

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Armed J&K, SJM Gillani who is the organising secretary reviewed the preparations and arrangements made for the smooth and successful conduct of the 71st All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 on Wednesday at APHQ Conference Hall Srinagar.

As per the statement, the event is scheduled to be hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Police at Srinagar from March 11 to 21.

Besides the organising committee headed by DGP J&K as its Chairman, several sub-committees headed by senior Police officers have been constituted for the smooth and successful conduct of the event.