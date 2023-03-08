ADGP Armed reviews arrangements for All India Police Football Championship

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police Armed J&K, SJM Gillani who is the organising secretary reviewed the preparations and arrangements made for the smooth and successful conduct of the 71st All India Police Football Championship 2022-23 on Wednesday at APHQ Conference Hall Srinagar.
As per the statement, the event is scheduled to be hosted by Jammu and Kashmir Police at Srinagar from March 11 to 21.
Besides the organising committee headed by DGP J&K as its Chairman, several sub-committees headed by senior Police officers have been constituted for the smooth and successful conduct of the event.
The meeting convened and presided by the ADGP S.J.M Gillani at Srinagar yesterday was attended by all the designated nodal officers, and members of various sub-committees constituted for carrying out different activities related to the event. During the meeting, the ADGP Armed sought the details of arrangements and preparations from the concerned nodal officers related to accommodation, transportation, security and medical facilities for the participating teams, arrangements for opening/closing ceremonies, the printing of Souvenirs, invitation cards etc.
While apprising the house, DIG IR Kashmir Range Abdul Qayoom briefed the ADGP about the arrangements of accommodation and other requirements made for the participating teams. Similarly, the other nodal officers briefed the house about the preparations initiated and made by them in their respective assignments.
The ADGP issued some significant guidelines, and instructions to the nodal officers and committee members associated with the conduct of the event. He directed them that even small things relating to the conduct of the event should be flawless and carried out meticulously in all respect.
While addressing the meeting, S.J.M Gillani divulged that 42 teams including 6 women teams from the State, UT Police, and Central Paramilitary forces from across the country are scheduled to participate in the championship.
He said that a total of 88 matches shall take place during the championship. The matches shall be played at four venues of Bakshi Stadium, TRC Ground, Amar Singh College and Kashmir University. 16 matches at the rate of 4 matches at each venue shall be played daily. The matches shall start at 8.30 am daily at the four venues. During the meeting, the possibility of playing matches of the said event in districts Shopian, Pulwama, Baramulla and Anantnag was also discussed and concerned officers have been directed to ascertain the availability of infrastructure for smooth conduct of matches on the said location as well.
The meeting was attended by nodal officers, and members of various committees of the event which include ADGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujeet Kumar, DIG Armed Range Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, DIG IR Kashmir Range Abdul Qayoom Manhas, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal and representatives from security, traffic, Police Hospital, SDRF, Football Association and Police officers of Kashmir based units.