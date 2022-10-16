Advisor Bhatnagar tees off Diwali Cup 2022 at JTGC

Jammu, Oct 16: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today teed off the Diwali Cup 2022 at Jammu Tawi Golf Course (JTGC) here.

The Golf cup is being organised by JTGC in collaboration with Directorate of Tourism, Jammu. ADGP, Garib Das and Alok Kumar, Director Fire & Emergency Services and almost 108 players participated in the tournament.