Advisor Bhatnagar witnesses final match of 34th J&K Senior Volleyball Championship

Jammu, Feb 27: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar, today witnessed the final match of the 34th J&K Senior Volleyball Championship and distributed trophies among the winners and finalists at M A Stadium here.
Advisor Bhatnagar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, in his address said that Jammu and Kashmir is fast emerging as a powerhouse of sports across the country and in recent years the UT has produced notable sportspersons of national and international standards. He highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir are rising as the preferred location for hosting sports events owing to the upgradation and establishment of sports infrastructure in the last couple of years.
Advisor said that every district of Jammu and Kashmir is having its stadium now and sports events are being organized from the village level so that the region can produce sports icons from the grassroots level. He asked the participants and sports lovers to be ambassadors of development and adopt sports to live progressive lives.