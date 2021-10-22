Advisor Khan attends closing ceremony of District Badminton Championship

The championship was organized by J&K Badminton Association, Pulwama, in collaboration with Government Degree College Pampore at Indoor Stadium GDC Pampore. About 350 players both boys and girls, participated in this tournament.

Advisor Farooq Khan appreciated the organizers for holding such a mega sports event in this area saying that it would greatly help the local youth to shine in the world of sports. He distributed trophies among the winners and runner-ups of the tournament.