Advisor Khan extends best wishes to Arif

While extending his wishes to Arif, Advisor Khan said that it is a proud moment for entire Jammu and Kashmir that Arif lead the Indian Contingent at the opening ceremony of the event. He added that we are hopeful he will return with flying colours and catch the world’s attention by their skill.

Born in Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Arif took up skiing quite early in life, winning his first national slalom championship at the age of just 12.