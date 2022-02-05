Advisor Khan extends best wishes to Arif

Jammu, Feb 5: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan has extended his best wishes to the Alpine Skier Arif Khan for his upcoming competitions in Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.
While extending his wishes to Arif, Advisor Khan said that it is a proud moment for entire Jammu and Kashmir that Arif lead the Indian Contingent at the opening ceremony of the event. He added that we are hopeful he will return with flying colours and catch the world’s attention by their skill.
Born in Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Arif took up skiing quite early in life, winning his first national slalom championship at the age of just 12.
The Advisor remarked that Arif’s accomplishment to reach the Olympic stage will act as a big motivating factor for the sportsmen across the country and particularly for youth of Jammu and Kashmir to choose sports as a career.
Advisor Khan highlighted that Arif’s participation in Beijing winter Olympics will bring added attention and showcase Gulmarg as a hub of skiing as the government is already upscaling the infrastructure of winter sports.