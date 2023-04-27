AFC-C license coaching course postponed

Srinagar: J&K Football Association has postponed the AFC-C license coaching course that was scheduled to be held in Srinagar from May 5. The course is now going to be held from May 13.

“We regret to inform you that the AFC ‘C’ Diploma, which was scheduled to take place in Srinagar on May 5, has been postponed. The reason for the postponement is due to the G20 summit that is set to take place in Srinagar from May 8,” JKFA statement said.