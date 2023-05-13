AFC-C license course starts at Kashmir University

Srinagar, May 13: The AFC-C licence coaching course organised by J&K Football Association in collaboration with the All India Football Federation and Kashmir University started at Kashmir University here on Saturday.
The inaugural ceremony of the course was witnessed by Registrar Kashmir University DrNisar Ahmad Mir, Coordinator Sports Kashmir University DrMusavir Ahmad, JKFA Chairman WasimAslam, JKFA General Secretary Prof BA Shah and others.
"We are grateful to Professor Nelofer Khan Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir and Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir Registrar University of Kashmir for their unwavering commitment to sports development in the region and their proactive approach in ensuring that the necessary infrastructure and resources are made available for the successful conduct of the coaching course," JKFA statement said.
"We would also like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to NuzhatGul Secretary J&K Sports Council for her invaluable contribution towards the promotion of football. Her dedication and passion towards the development of sports in our region have been remarkable," the statement said.
Participants from all over J&K UT and Ladakh have gathered to learn and improve their coaching skills.
DrMusavir Head of DPES highlighted the importance of coach education programmes and how they can prove beneficial for the young budding footballers.
DrNisar Ahmed Registrar University of Kashmir appreciated the efforts of DPES for having tie-ups with organisations like AIFF and JKFA for such educational programmes.