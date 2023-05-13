AFC-C license course starts at Kashmir University

The inaugural ceremony of the course was witnessed by Registrar Kashmir University DrNisar Ahmad Mir, Coordinator Sports Kashmir University DrMusavir Ahmad, JKFA Chairman WasimAslam, JKFA General Secretary Prof BA Shah and others.

"We are grateful to Professor Nelofer Khan Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir and Dr. Nisar Ahmad Mir Registrar University of Kashmir for their unwavering commitment to sports development in the region and their proactive approach in ensuring that the necessary infrastructure and resources are made available for the successful conduct of the coaching course," JKFA statement said.