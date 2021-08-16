AFC Cup: Danish Farooq makes Bengaluru FC debut

The Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC on Sunday qualified for the AFC Cup, Group D, South Zone after registering a 1-0 win over Club Eagles of Maldives at the National Stadium, Maldives.

For Kashmir football fans, it was a moment of pride as Danish Farooq who recently joined Bengaluru FC from Real Kashmir FC made his debut for the team.

He entered into the field in place of captain Sunil Chetri at 90th minute. It was first appearance for Danish Farooq in Bengaluru FC colours after being the latest to sign for ISL side.

Danish at present is the most talked-about footballer in J&K football arena and after having impressed many with his performance for Real Kashmir FC in I-League, he had many offers from ISL sides. However, Danish joined Bengaluru FC, lead by Indian football legend Sunil Chetri.

Bengaluru FC now will join fellow ISL side ATK MohunBagan , Maldives’ Maziya Sports & Recreation and Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in Group D, which kicks off on August 18.