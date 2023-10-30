Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

Pune, Oct 30 : Half-centuries from Rahmant Shah, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai and a four-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan secure a memorable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Pune on Monday.
With this win, Afghanistan climbed to the fifth position in the points table with three wins, three losses and six points.
This was the third upset win that the Afghans recorded over a former World Champion, after beating Pakistan and defending champions England.
With two wins and four losses, Sri Lanka currently sit in the sixth spot on the points table with four points.
Chasing 242, Afghanistan was off to a poor start as opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was cleaned up for a four-ball duck by Dilshan Madhushanka. Afghanistan was 0/1 in 0.4 overs.