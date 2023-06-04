Afghanistan penalised 20% match fee for slow over-rate in 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Hashmatullah Shahidi's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Hashmatullah pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Lyndon Hannibal levelled the charge.