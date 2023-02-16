Afreen makes Kashmir proud again

Srinagar: Afreen Hyder, the top female Taekwondo athlete from Kashmir, has continued her impressive run by winning a bronze medal for J&K at the senior National Taekwondo Championship.

Afreen, who has always represented Jammu & Kashmir with pride at the national and international levels, did so once more by winning a medal at the Senior National Taekwondo Championship, which took place in Maharashtra from February 10 to 12.

She is the first female taekwondo competitor from Kashmir to receive a medal in the Senior Nationals championship in Kyorugi.