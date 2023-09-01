AFSL organises first ever full moon marathon in Ladakh

Kargil, Sep 1: The Adventure Sports Foundation of Ladakh (ASFL) with support of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, District Administration Leh, and Indian Army organised the first-ever full moon marathon in Ladakh, attracting 100 runners who participated in the 42 km and 21.9 km races.
A statement said that the marathon was held in honour of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1962 war and this event marked a significant milestone in adventure sports in the region. This historic run started from the bank of Pangong Lake at Merak village and concluded at the Rezang La war memorial.
Supported by the LAHDC Leh, Administration and the Indian Army, the marathon’s safe and seamless execution received an overwhelming response, setting a new benchmark for future adventure sports initiatives. With its awe-inspiring landscapes, rich culture, and history, Ladakh aims to leverage the event to boost tourism and establish an annual tradition that inspires participation and regional pride.
The ASFL expressed sincere gratitude to all participants, as well as the LAHDC Leh administration and the Indian Army, for their invaluable support, which made the event a resounding success.
Sonam Rigzin bagged First position in the half marathon - men category completing the run in 1 hour 44 minutes, Chetan Namgyal holds second position with timings 1 hour 47 minutes and Sonam Chinba holds third position with timing 1 hour 47 minutes respectively. Similarly, in the half marathon- Women category Tashi Ladol holds first position completing the run in 1 hour 51 minutes, Stanzin Chorol holds second position with timings- 2 hours 40 minutes and Thinles Angmo holds third position with 2 hours 44 minutes respectively. Further in the Full marathon run men category first position holder was Stanzin Namgyal with timings of 3 hours 52 minutes, the second position holder was Jigmet Singay with timings 4 hours 24 minutes & the third position holder was Padma Tundup with timings of 4 hours 37 minutes. In the Women’s category, Namgyal Angmo bagged the first position and completed the run in 4 hours 27 minutes.