AFSL organises first ever full moon marathon in Ladakh

A statement said that the marathon was held in honour of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1962 war and this event marked a significant milestone in adventure sports in the region. This historic run started from the bank of Pangong Lake at Merak village and concluded at the Rezang La war memorial.

Supported by the LAHDC Leh, Administration and the Indian Army, the marathon’s safe and seamless execution received an overwhelming response, setting a new benchmark for future adventure sports initiatives. With its awe-inspiring landscapes, rich culture, and history, Ladakh aims to leverage the event to boost tourism and establish an annual tradition that inspires participation and regional pride.