Agarkar named India men's chairman of selectors

Mumbai, July 4: Former India and Mumbai pacer Ajit Agarkar was on Tuesday named as the chairman of the India senior men's national selection committee.
The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the one vacant position of selector in the men's selection Committee and unanimously recommended Agarkar for the said position.
According to a BCCI media release, the three-member committee further recommended the 45-year-old Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the men's selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches -- 26).
Notably, the chief selector's post was vacant since Chetan Sharma resigned in February in the wake of a sting operation conducted on him by an Indian television network.
With this, Agarkar became the fifth member of the India men's selection panel which already includes Shiv Sunder Das, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee and S. Sharath.