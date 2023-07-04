Agarkar named India men's chairman of selectors

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), consisting of Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape, interviewed applicants for the one vacant position of selector in the men's selection Committee and unanimously recommended Agarkar for the said position.

According to a BCCI media release, the three-member committee further recommended the 45-year-old Agarkar for the role of Chairperson of the men's selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches -- 26).