Srinagar: In the ongoing first Positive Kashmir knockout tournament one match was played at Synthetics Turf RRC ground here on Sunday evening.

In the match , AG's Office XI clashed with Kashmir Panthers FC. AG's Office emerged the winner by 1-0 goals. Shahnawaz Bashir was the scorer for the winning side.

The tournament is being organized by J&K Football Association and the Positive Kashmir (NGO) in collaboration with JKSC.