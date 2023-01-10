‘AIFF aims to develop football in J&K’

“The vibrant sports culture in Jammu and Kashmir has been amply visible during the I-League matches in Srinagar, where crowds have thronged in numbers to watch Real Kashmir FC play at the TRC Football Stadium. The Federation, as part of ‘Vision 2047’, plans to develop football across the country in a bid to take Indian Football forward,” AIFF statement said.

“There is no dearth of talent in Jammu and Kashmir, and we would very much like to work with the stakeholders in the region to bridge the gap between the youth and the beautiful game,” said Chaubey was quoted in a statement.