AIFF bars overseas players from playing in state leagues

New Delhi, Apr 15: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has taken a definite decision to restrict the number of foreign players taking part in different competitions across the country, which, it believes, is a hindrance to the development of local players.
The AIFF reached a decision to this effect during its executive committee meeting at its headquarters, Football House, in the national capital on Friday.
Later, speaking to the IANS, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said that till now, the AIFF allowed a 3+1 (three foreigners and one player of Asian origin) formula in each team.
Over the years, the Federation had observed that most clubs have the tendency to hire foreign footballers in two key positions - central defender and striker. Even the big clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League follow the pattern, which, the AIFF feels, is one of the reasons why there is an apparent dearth of good Indian footballers in these positions.