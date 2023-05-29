AIFF-E licence coaching course concludes

Srinagar, May 29: The AIFF E coaching Certificate Course concluded at Jammu University on Sunday.
The course was held under Coach educator from AIFF ShaileshKarke and he was assisted by coach Masood from J&K. In the course, talented players who aspire to become coaches participated. On the final, former International Football we from Jammu who is currently AIFF Technical Committee Member ArunMalhotrawas also present.
"We extend our gratitude to the Vice Chancellor of Jammu University, Secretary J&K Sports Council and the Director of DPES Jammu University for their unwavering support throughout this program," the JKFA statement said.
"We were honoured to have the esteemed presence of ArunMalhotra, an international footballer and a Technical Committee member of AIFF, at the closing ceremony. Despite his busy schedule, he made a special effort to be with us, travelling all the way from Dehradun. His presence boosted the morale of all the attendees and inspired them to strive for excellence," the statement said.