AIFF-E license coaching course starts at Jammu

Srinagar: The AIFF-E license coaching course started at Jammu University on Thursday.

“We are excited to announce that today marks the beginning of the AIFF E Licence course at Jammu University! This course is a significant step towards nurturing and developing the talent of football coaches in our region,” JKFA statement said.

Shailesh Karkera from AIFF is the Coach Educator for this course while Masood Maqbool be the assistant. Arun Pal Jasrotia is the coordinator of this course.