AIFF-E license coaching course starts at Jammu
Srinagar: The AIFF-E license coaching course started at Jammu University on Thursday.
“We are excited to announce that today marks the beginning of the AIFF E Licence course at Jammu University! This course is a significant step towards nurturing and developing the talent of football coaches in our region,” JKFA statement said.
Shailesh Karkera from AIFF is the Coach Educator for this course while Masood Maqbool be the assistant. Arun Pal Jasrotia is the coordinator of this course.
“We are grateful to Professor Umesh Rai Vice Chancellor of Jammu University and Dr Daud Iqbal Baba Director of DPES Jammu University for their unwavering commitment to sports development in the region and their proactive approach in ensuring that the necessary infrastructure and resources are made available for the successful conduct of the coaching course,” the statement said.