AIFF issues ‘Request for Proposal’ for Institutional Football League

The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation, on April 14, after extensive discussions, had arrived at a decision to give equal importance to the amateur structure in football. The Committee felt it would raise the level of competitive opportunities and ensure security for the players at this level.

“The RFP can be acquired by emailing Competition@the-aiff.com between September 8 to 22. The tender fee for obtaining the RFP will be INR 25,000. Further payment details will be provided upon request,” it said in a release.