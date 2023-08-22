AIFF receives encouraging response for Institutional League

Among the big names, who could once again be seen in action on the pitch are Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Navy, Food Corporation of India (FCI), ESIC, Chennai Customs, Comptroller and Auditor General, Delhi, and others. BSF were once a crack side, that bagged the Durand Cup seven times during their heydays and produced players like Manjit Singh, Narender Gurung, and may others. Equally strong were FCI, whose line-up once was packed up with players like Atanu Bhattacharya, Krishanu Dey, Bikash Panji, Victor Amalraj, Babu Mani and many others.

The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation, on April 14, 2023, after extensive discussions, had arrived at a decision to give equal importance to the amateur structure in football. The Committee felt it will raise the level of competitive opportunities and ensure security for the players at this level.