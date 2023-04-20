AIFF to conduct AFC-C, B license coaching course in J&K

Srinagar: All India Football Federation (AIFF) has allotted two coaching courses to the J&K Football Association (JKFA).

"The AIFF has given the green light for the AFC 'C' Diploma coaching course, scheduled to take place in May 2023, followed by the AFC 'B' Diploma coaching course in June 2023. The courses will be held in Srinagar and are expected to draw participation from football coaches across the state," JKFA statement said.

"Interested candidates can apply online on the AIFF Coaching Portal. The application process is straightforward, and candidates will need to meet specific eligibility criteria to be considered for the courses. This is an opportunity that should not be missed by anyone who is passionate about football and wants to develop their coaching skills," it added.