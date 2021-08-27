AJKMF completes Hirpora Alpine Lakes expedition

As per AJKMF statement, the group left from Srinagar on August 22 and drove all the way to Pir Ki Gali, Shopian. "Team halted at Dongi Marg near the famous Pir Ki Gali pass where the trek kicked off. Team set out for the Hirpora lakes from Dongi Marg along Jaddi Nallah which is one of the main sources of Rambiara Nallah. Team reached the wonderful Chandan Sar lake at around 3:00 PM. After a 30 minutes halt the team started the ascent to Jaddi pass and came across the Lakhsukhsar and Handu Sar. Team decided to set a base camp at Handu Sar and pitched tents for the night there," statement said.

On the second day, the team set off towards Bhag Sar which is the third largest alpine lake in J&K after Kousarnag and Gangbal.

"It was the time to traverse the Ropri Pass, one can explore the BaghSar on the one side and Barnai Sar on the other side. Team ventured the area around , enjoyed the beautiful weather and explored Sonasar, Chambarsar, Padasar, Katarnal Sar and Nejasar. Team hiked up to Neja Gali which is the border between Shopian and Rajouri districts. The pass itself was covered by haze and large glaciers. On its route three more lakes, Dakiyar Sar, Tikyar Sar and Beliya Sar. Team reached back to base camp around 6 PM," statement said.

After having explored 12 lakes during the first two days of the trek, the team had to explore eight more lakes on the third day as per the target set.

"It was time to hunt eight more lakes. Team reached back to Chandansar and moved towards Shankar Marg in which team explored , Katorisar, Kadchi Sar , Nielsar, Sukh Sar, Kaldichnisar , Unnamed Lake , Kukadsar and Nandandar.Team later descended back from Nandansar and took the same route towards Pir Ki Gali , reached back to their Srinagar at 11:30 PM," statement further said.

The statement further claimed that it is the first time any club has explored 20 alpine lakes during a single expedition around Hirpora WildLife Sanctuary. " It is also a matter of pride for our club that two of our members Ahsan Mohsin and Rameez Ahmad Dar, completed a mark of exploring 100 + Alpine lakes in Kashmir region," the statement added.