AJKMF group scales Tatakooti Peak

Srinagar: The eight-member group of All Jammu Kashmir Mountaineering Foundation (AJKMF) in a joint expedition with Hike The Trails Adventure Pvt. Ltd and The North Col have scaled the technically difficult peak of Kashmir, Tatakooti Peak in PirPanjal Range.

To conquer the highly technical peak, the group was led by Everester Mohammad Iqbal Khan and included Danish Dhaar ( AMC), Waseem Hassan ( AMC), Inayat Ullah Bhat ( AMC), Faizan Shafi ( AMC ), Arun Diti ( AMC ), Amir Lateef ( BMC ) and Mauzam Ahsan ( BMC ).

"On Day 1 team reached Dumail via Ashtar valley and stayed overnight here and on Day 2 team left for the summit at 5:10 a.m. Amid recent snowfall the team facing all the odds and with never giving up attitude team at 11:30 am on October 16, successfully scaled the Tatakooti Peak with an elevation of 4760 meters," Statement said.