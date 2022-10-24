AJKMF member Wajid completes trek to 100 alpine lakes

Wajid Sami who hails from district Budgam and works in the Department of Anesthesiology at SKIMS Soura completed his 100th trek to high-altitude alpine lakes recently with the expedition to Dakiyar Sar.

“Hearty congratulations to the Sober guy of Team All Jammu Kashmir Mountaineering Foundation, Wajid Sami for achieving the milestone of exploring 100 plus alpine lakes in Kashmir valley. He covered his 100th lake during a recent trek expedition at Dakiyar Sar,” AJKMF statement said.