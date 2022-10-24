AJKMF member Wajid completes trek to 100 alpine lakes

Srinagar, Oct 24: In a major milestone, a member of Jammu Kashmir Mountaineering Foundation (AJKMF) Wajid Sami of Budgam has completed the trek to explore 100 plus alpine lakes of Kashmir.
Wajid Sami who hails from district Budgam and works in the Department of Anesthesiology at SKIMS Soura completed his 100th trek to high-altitude alpine lakes recently with the expedition to Dakiyar Sar.
“Hearty congratulations to the Sober guy of Team All Jammu Kashmir Mountaineering Foundation, Wajid Sami for achieving the milestone of exploring 100 plus alpine lakes in Kashmir valley. He covered his 100th lake during a recent trek expedition at Dakiyar Sar,” AJKMF statement said.
“This feat involves great teamwork, high dedication and motivational levels. It’s a proud moment for Wajid Sami and team All Jammu Kashmir Mountaineering Foundation (AJKMF),” the statement said.
The Managing Director of AJKMF congratulated him and said, “We are working on our basic objective which is to promote the spirit of adventure among the youths of the J&K”.