Ali Jana Cricket Club, BTC emerge victorious in JKPL

Srinagar: In an exhilarating start to the day of the Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Ali Jana CC emerged victorious by 16 runs.

Batting first, Ali Jana CC scored 160/10 in 19 overs. Tulha scored 43 runs. For Ganderbal Gladiators Shahid Khan picked 3 wickets giving only 21 runs. The standout performance of the match came from Bilal Gassi.

In reply GG managed to score only 144/9 in the allotted 20 overs, Javaid Hayden scored 38. Later Bilal Gassi was declared man of the match for a superb bowling spell.

The excitement continued in the second match of the day at Akash Byju’s JKPL Season 2 BTC secured a victory over Bhat Lions Kupwara, winning by just 7 wickets. Irfan Lara was declared man of the match for his tremendous batting scoring 112 runs.