ALL INDIA FOREST MEET | Suhail Khalid wins 26th Gold medal

Srinagar: Suhail Khalid, the top billiards player in J&K, extended his dominance at the All India Forest Meet by taking home another gold medal.

For the J&K Forest squad, Suhail Khalid, a Jammu native, won another gold medal in the 26th All India Forest Meet in Panchkula, Haryana.

Suhail bagged a gold medal in Billiards senior men’s open category. Over the years, Suhail has totally dominated the Billiards discipline in the All India Forest Meet, winning 26 medals. He has been the undisputed champion of Billiards in the All India Forest Meet, losing only once in his career.