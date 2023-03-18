All India Police Football Championship | Assam Rifles to clash with SSB in final
Srinagar, Mar 18: In the ongoing 71st B.N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship, the women's final would be played on Sunday between SSB and Assam Rifles teams at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground Srinagar.
At Bakshi Stadium, two semi-finals between women teams of SSB and Odisha, Assam Rifles and CRPF were played.
DIG Armed Kashmir Shahid Mehraj and Commandant IRP 6th Bn Shafqat Ahmad were the chief guests at these events.
In the first match, SSB Women defeated the Odisha Women's team with 4-0 goals. The 2nd match at the venue saw the Assam Rifles Women's team take on the CRPF Women's team. Assam Rifles Women emerged winner by 5-1 and secured their spot in the finals.
The quarter-finals of the men's football teams were played at Kashmir University Ground and Synthetic Turf Ground.
At Synthetic Turf Ground, the matches were played between Assam Rifles and CRPF, CISF and Kerala Police.
The match between Assam Rifles and CRPF was a closely contested affair between the two teams. Assam Rifles managed to score a crucial goal in the dying minutes of extra minutes and won the match in a tiebreaker in sudden death and sealed their place in the semi-finals.
Another match between Kerala Police and CISF was won by Kerala Police in a close contest and ended with a score of 1-0.
At Kashmir University, the quarter-final between Punjab Police and Rajasthan Police was won by Punjab Police 3-0. In the 2nd match, the Mizoram Police team faced off against the BSF team. Mizoram Police came out on top by 2-1.