All India Police Football Championship | DGP J&K chairs review meeting at PHQ

Jammu, Feb 8: Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh today chaired a high-level meeting in connection with the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2022-23, at Police Headquarters. The championship is being hosted by J&K Police at Srinagar from March 11 to 21.
As per the statement, the meeting was attended by ADGsP SJM Gillani, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, Mukesh Singh, MK Sinha, Sunil Kumar, Danesh Rana, IGsP Vikramjeet Singh and B S Tuti, DIsG Sarah Rizvi and others.
Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that J&K Police has an appreciable record of organizing and managing different events and impressed upon officers to put in all the possible resources for the smooth conduct of the event.
He directed the different committee heads constituted for the event to ensure the best possible facilities with regard to the arrival/reception of the teams, officials & guests including their boarding and lodging. He directed for putting in place efficient plans with regard to transport & holding of matches.
The DGP directed that all arrangements must be put in place for the opening and closing of the competitions and participation of the public, students and civil society members should be ensured. He also directed for arranging and providing all the allied facilities to the players/teams during the championship.
DGP said that hosting such an event is an honour for Jammu and Kashmir Police and will be a learning experience for our sportspersons of the UT. He emphasised for making the competition a hassle-free event by making befitting arrangements of hospitality, by having perfect coordination among the different officers/units.
Singh desired to have some well-known National/International/UT sports personalities as guests of J&K Police during the event which he said would boost the morale of players.
SJM Gillani ADGP Armed J&K chairman of different committees constituted for the championship briefed the DGP regarding the arrangements and preparations to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the event.
The competition is being held under the aegis of All India Police Sports Control Board. About 25 men and women teams from all State and Union Territories Police Forces are expected to take part in the mega event.