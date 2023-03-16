All India Police Football Tournament continues with enthusiasm

Srinagar: The 5th day of the league rounds of the ongoing 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2023 has been played at four different venues and witnessed 15 matches including 12 men and 3 women as the league phase comes to the conclusion.

At Bakshi Stadium, three matches of women’s teams were played. The match between SSB Women and Jharkhand Police Women ended with a defeat to Jharkhand Police. SSB thrashed Jharkhand by 20-0.

In another match between Assam Rifles women and J&K Police women, J&K Police women team 4-0 defeat. In another match between Tamil Nadu Police Women and Odisha Police women, the match ended in a goalless draw.