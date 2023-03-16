All India Police Football Tournament continues with enthusiasm

Srinagar: The 5th day of the league rounds of the ongoing 71st BN Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship 2023 has been played at four different venues and witnessed 15 matches including 12 men and 3 women as the league phase comes to the conclusion.
At Bakshi Stadium, three matches of women’s teams were played. The match between SSB Women and Jharkhand Police Women ended with a defeat to Jharkhand Police. SSB thrashed Jharkhand by 20-0.
In another match between Assam Rifles women and J&K Police women, J&K Police women team 4-0 defeat. In another match between Tamil Nadu Police Women and Odisha Police women, the match ended in a goalless draw.
At Polo Ground, the match between Goa Police and Haryana Police was won by Haryana Police by 2:1. Arunachal Police defeated Bihar Police by 1:0. In another match Tamil Nadu Police beat Puducherry Police 5-1. Another match between Telangana Police and Uttarakhand Police was won by Uttarakhand Police by 0-3.
At Kashmir University, the match between Himachal Pradesh Police and RPF was won by RPF with the final score of 2-3. The match between Delhi Police and BSF was won by BSF by scoring 2 goals.
Another match was played between CISF and ITBP which was won by CISF and ended with a score of 3-0. The match between Jharkhand Police and Gujarat Police was won by Jharkhand Police 2-0.
At Synthetic Turf Ground, the match between Assam Police and Manipur Police was won by Assam Police 3-1. Another match played between Punjab Police and Rajasthan Police was won by Punjab Police and ended with a score 3-2. Kerala Police beat J&K Police by 1-0. The match between Madhya Pradesh Police and Mizoram Police was won by Mizoram Police 0-6.