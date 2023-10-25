All India Sainik Schools National Games | Sainik School Nagrota emerges as Volleyball champions

The tournament featured eight teams divided into two pools.

“On the first day, Sainik School Nagrota faced off against Sainik School Rewa in their opening match. The scores reflected Nagrota's dominance, with a 25-9, 25-15 victory that set the tone for their remarkable journey. Continuing their winning streak on the second day, Sainik School Nagrota clashed with Sainik School Kalikiri,” said PRO Defence in an official statement.

They exhibited remarkable teamwork and skill, securing their spot in the semifinals with a convincing 25-22, 25-12 victory. In a pivotal match on the following day, Sainik School Nagrota took on Sainik School Jhunjhunu. With precision and unwavering determination, they secured their place in the semifinals with a 25-9, 25-23 triumph.