All India Sainik Schools National Games | Sainik School Nagrota emerges as Volleyball champions

Nagrota, Oct 25: In a thrilling and closely contested series of matches, Sainik School Nagrota emerged as the champions of the prestigious Volleyball championship in the first All India Sainik Schools National Games, held at Sainik School Kunjpura, Haryana, from October 10.
The tournament featured eight teams divided into two pools.
“On the first day, Sainik School Nagrota faced off against Sainik School Rewa in their opening match. The scores reflected Nagrota's dominance, with a 25-9, 25-15 victory that set the tone for their remarkable journey. Continuing their winning streak on the second day, Sainik School Nagrota clashed with Sainik School Kalikiri,” said PRO Defence in an official statement.
They exhibited remarkable teamwork and skill, securing their spot in the semifinals with a convincing 25-22, 25-12 victory. In a pivotal match on the following day, Sainik School Nagrota took on Sainik School Jhunjhunu. With precision and unwavering determination, they secured their place in the semifinals with a 25-9, 25-23 triumph.
In the nail-biting semi-finals, Sainik School Nagrota faced a formidable opponent, Sainik School Goalpara, in the semifinals. Undeterred, they continued their exceptional performance, winning 25-12, 25-20, and earning a place in the grand final.
In the Championship showdown, Sainik School Nagrota squared off against Sainik School Jhunjhunu in the final match. The resounding final scores of 25-6, 25-13 in Nagrota's favour sealed their victory and crowned them as the Volleyball Champions of the All India Sainik Schools National Games.
Cadet Ikhlaq Hassan (School No. 4178) from Sainik School Nagrota was awarded the title of the Best Player of the Tournament, recognizing his outstanding contribution to his team's success.