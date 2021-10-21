All-round show from Shakib takes Bangladesh to Super 12s

Shakib then showed why he is Bangladesh's greatest ever cricketer with a brilliant spell of 4/9 in his four-over spell as Papua New Guinea were all-out for 97 in 19.3 overs.

"Obviously, it was a setback, the first game (vs Scotland), but in the T20 format the team that is better on the day wins. But now the pressure is off and we can play expressively," Shakib, who was adjudged 'Player of the Match', said after the game. "It's not an easy format to get back into form, but luckily I'm getting more chance to bat up the order. A little tired, I've been playing non-stop cricket for the last five-six months, it's been a long season for me. But hopefully I can pull this tournament off," he sounded confident. Skipper Mahmudullah, who himself played a captain's knock was happy to see the intent of his players in the last two games which they won convincingly.