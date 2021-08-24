‘All stadiums must be accessible to people with disabilities’

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today held a meeting of officers to review the physical and financial progress of sports infrastructure being developed in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Alok Kumar, Director Youth Services and Sports Gazanfar Ali and other officers.

While directing the officers for augmentation of sports infrastructure in J&K, Advisor directed the Engineering wing of J&K Sports Council and other officers that timeline should be drawn in respect of every project and no excuses should be offered in this regard.

While reviewing the progress of stadia in both the divisions, Advisor directed that all the stadia must be made accessible to persons with disabilities and said that satisfactory seating options for wheelchair-bound spectators should be kept where they could be positioned. He also said that accessible toilets should be made available at all the infrastructure facilities that are specially designed to better accommodate people with physical disabilities.

Gazanfar Ali gave a detailed presentation wherein he gave present status of the ongoing projects in Jammu and Kashmir. He informed that the completed and to be completed sports infrastructure worth Rs 202 cr are at different stages of completion.

Advisor said that government is committed to provide National level sports infrastructure to the youth of J&K so that they are able to compete at all levels.