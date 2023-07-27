All Women Motorcycle Rally concludes in Kargil

Ladakh: To commemorate the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army flagged in its women's motorcycle rally, in partnership with TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras (Ladakh).

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company said, “We are proud to have associated with the Indian Army, which symbolises strength, valour, and dedication.

At TVS Motor Company, we believe in supporting initiatives that embody the spirit of patriotism and empowerment, and the collaboration with the Indian Army represents our commitment to nurturing the spirit of adventure and resilience, particularly amongst women riders."

"The Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally on the TVS Ronin was flagged off to commemorate 24 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas where a 25-member team rode from Delhi to Kargil War Memorial, Drass (Ladakh), where the ride was flagged in," the company's statement said.