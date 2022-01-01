Alok Kumar inaugurates Inter-District Youth Festival
Jammu, Jan 1: Principal Secretary to Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, Alok Kumar inaugurated the Inter-District UT Level Youth Festival at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu on Saturday.
The event, which is a selection, preparation camp for the artistic youth to be picked for the National Youth Festival, scheduled to be held at Puducherry from January 12 to January 16, is being organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K.
Alok Kumar was the Chief Guest on the occasion, while Gazanfar Ali, Director of Youth Services and Sports J&K was also present.
In the event around 344 young artists, with 207 boys and 137 girls drawn from all 20 districts of the J&K are taking part.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest threw light on the significance of the National Youth Festival and the National Youth Day as well.
The Director YSS praised the Conveners of various committees for making arrangements to hold the event in a befitting manner.