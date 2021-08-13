Sports

Alok Kumar launches ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’ campaign at Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 13: Principal Secretary Youth Services & Sports Department, Alok Kumar today launched Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 on the banks of Dal Lake here.

The campaign is a part of Fit India Mission bearing slogan ‘fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz’ in order to pep up physical exercises and make it a routine in their daily lives.

Besides flagging-off the jumbo run of more than 400 participants which included students, citizens and field staff of the Department of YS&S, 20 district based contingents were also flagged-off through virtual mode.

The campaign has started at Pan India level today and will continue till 2nd of October 2021. Anurag Thakur, Union Minister Youth Affairs and Sports, e-launched the campaign ‘Fit India Freedom Run 2.0’ this morning to commensurate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’- a 75 week programme, commemorating 75 years of Independence.

In J&K the campaign was launched for all the 20 districts today and a special event. Follow-up calendar has been issued by Directorate of Youth Services & Sports J&K to run the campaign effectively.

A valedictory ceremony was also organized at SKICC lawns after the run.

Director Youth Services & Sports J&K Gazanfar Ali, Special Secretary YS&S Department Mohd Ashraf Bhat, Joint Director Kashmir YS&S Bashir Ahmad, District Youth Services & Sports Officer Srinagar Balbir Singh, Principal Govt College of Physical Education Gadoora Gandebal and Dr Hartej Singh also attended the event.

