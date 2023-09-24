Altair Altaf to represent J&K in U-14 National Tournament

Srinagar: In a remarkable achievement, 12-year-old Altair Altaf, a student at DPS Srinagar, has earned the honour of representing Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming Under-14 National Tournament, slated to be held in Andhra Pradesh. As a testament to his exceptional talent, Altair is set to join the enthusiastic team of U-14 boys who embarked on their journey to Andhra Pradesh today.

Altair Altaf, a promising young athlete hailing from the picturesque valley of Srinagar, has been making waves with his extraordinary skills and dedication to the sport.