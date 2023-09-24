Sports

Altair Altaf to represent J&K in U-14 National Tournament

Altair Altaf to represent J&K in U-14 National Tournament

Srinagar: In a remarkable achievement, 12-year-old Altair Altaf, a student at DPS Srinagar, has earned the honour of representing Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming Under-14 National Tournament, slated to be held in Andhra Pradesh. As a testament to his exceptional talent, Altair is set to join the enthusiastic team of U-14 boys who embarked on their journey to Andhra Pradesh today.

Altair Altaf, a promising young athlete hailing from the picturesque valley of Srinagar, has been making waves with his extraordinary skills and dedication to the sport.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com