Amar Singh College organises Annual Road Race

Srinagar: The Department of Physical Education, Amar Singh College, Srinagar today organised the Annual College Road Race for Boys.
The 8 Kms road race was flagged off by the Principal of the College, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir in the presence of the Convener, Sports, Prof Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Coordinator IQAC, Dr Kousar Muzamil, Physical Director Rovinder Kour and other teaching and non-teaching staff, from the starting point at Nehru Park.
Around 39 energetic students from different streams participated in the race with enthusiasm.
For a smooth and hassle-free race, the college deployed the faculty at all the Ghats along the racing track in addition to the men in uniform by the traffic department and the availability of moving ambulances by the Department of Health & Medical Education.
The racers were received by the Principal, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Prof. Sabreena Syed, Department of Chemistry and Prof. Mujeeb Ahmad Kawoosa, Department of Mathematics at the finishing end at Nishat Gardens.
Aadil Fayaz of 6th semester, Adnan Mansoor of the 2nd Semester and Azan Ahmad Ganie of the 2nd Semester bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions covering the distance in 22.25, 25.37 and 26.3 minutes, respectively.
Later in an impressive prize distribution ceremony at Nishat, the winners were awarded trophies and consolation prizes.
Addressing the racers at the function Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir said that sports is a part and parcel of the curriculum and plays a vital role in the overall development of an individual. He congratulated the sports department and committee for organizing the race and encouraged the racers for their active participation.
Prof Ajaz assured that sports infrastructure shall be strengthened and the latest facilities shall be put in place to facilitate the students for better performance and to compete at the National level. GKNS