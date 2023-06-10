Amar Singh College organises Annual Road Race

For a smooth and hassle-free race, the college deployed the faculty at all the Ghats along the racing track in addition to the men in uniform by the traffic department and the availability of moving ambulances by the Department of Health & Medical Education.

The racers were received by the Principal, Prof. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Prof. Sabreena Syed, Department of Chemistry and Prof. Mujeeb Ahmad Kawoosa, Department of Mathematics at the finishing end at Nishat Gardens.

Aadil Fayaz of 6th semester, Adnan Mansoor of the 2nd Semester and Azan Ahmad Ganie of the 2nd Semester bagged 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions covering the distance in 22.25, 25.37 and 26.3 minutes, respectively.