Amateur Sneha wins 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Sneha, trailing Jahanvi Bakshi by two shots after the second round, fell back even more after a bogey-bogey start. To make it worse, the overnight leader birdied the second and the lead swelled to five shots.

Yet by the end of the day, Sneha won by three shots, as she shot 7-under 29 on the back nine of the Par-72 layout at the East Point Golf Club. The nine-hole run had four birdies and the first ever albatross on the Hero WPGT as Sneha holed her wedge shot from just over 120 yards.