Amateur Sneha wins 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Visakhapatnam, Feb 18 : Amateur Sneha Singh grabbed the second leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour to ensure that she would figure in the list of champions for the fourth straight year as she played one of the best nine hole stretches in the history of the Tour, here.
Sneha, trailing Jahanvi Bakshi by two shots after the second round, fell back even more after a bogey-bogey start. To make it worse, the overnight leader birdied the second and the lead swelled to five shots.
Yet by the end of the day, Sneha won by three shots, as she shot 7-under 29 on the back nine of the Par-72 layout at the East Point Golf Club. The nine-hole run had four birdies and the first ever albatross on the Hero WPGT as Sneha holed her wedge shot from just over 120 yards.
As Sneha ended at 10-under 206, Jahanvi, four-time winner in 2021, was second at 7-under 209. Ridhima Dilawari (72) was third at 2-under 214.
While Sneha took the trophy, Jahanvi picked up the winning cheque as the top professional.