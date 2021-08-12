Anantnag champions knockout football tourney kicks off

Srinagar: The Anantnag champions knockout football tournament organised by District Football Association (DFA) Anantnag kicked off at Sports Stadium Anantnag on Wednesday .

On the inaugural day exhibition match was played between Real Kashmir FC and Anantnag Stars FC. In allotted time no goal was scored. In tie-breaker Anantnag Stars emerged winner by 4-3 goals. Rameez was awarded player of the match award.

DFA Srinagar President Fayaz Sofi was chief guest on the occasion while as former International football Abdul Majeed Kakroo and National player Zahoor Ahmed Teli were among other guests present.