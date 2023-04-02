Anantnag hosts open selection trials for State CoE Rowing

Srinagar, Apr 2: J&K Sports Council today conducted open selection trials for the Khelo India State Center of Excellence (CoE) Rowing for South Kashmir’s districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam at Sports Stadium Anantnag.
Boys and girls from all four districts showed enthusiasm and desire to participate in the selection trials.
To assess the candidate’s trunk flexibility, anaerobic power, strength, and endurance, Khelo India specified tests were applied that included both physiological and skill-based components.
Under the supervision of the Monitoring Committee led by Joint Secretary (K) Bashir Ahmad, KISCE Rowing officials conducted the trials.
Selected Rowers will receive training from highly experienced coaches under a residential scheme using international infrastructure in addition to getting sports uniforms, equipment, schooling, etc. located at JKSC Water Sports Centre Nehru Park Srinagar.
KISCE Rowing open selection trials for Central Kashmir are scheduled to take place at Polo Ground Srinagar on April 5, 2023. Participants will have the chance to showcase their abilities on a public stage and launch a successful Rowing career.
Candidates who missed the trials due to exams or any other reason can still take part in the selection process in accordance with the rules and regulations.