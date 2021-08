Srinagar: In the ongoing Anantnag knockout football championship, one match was played at Sports Stadium Anantnag on Wednesday.

In the match Arwani FC clashed with Hamdaniya FC. Arwani FC emerged winners by 1-0 goals. Aabid Fayaz was awarded man of the match.

The event is being organised by DFA Anantnag in collaboration with JKFA.