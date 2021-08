Srinagar: In the ongoing Anantnag Champions knockout football tournament organised by DFA Anantnag in collaboration with JKFA one match was played at Sports Stadium Anantnag on Tuesday.

In the match Ali Jana FC clashed with Al-Etihad FC. Ali Jana FC won the match by 2-1 goals.

Shafayat for his brilliant performance was awarded man of the match.

Meanwhile in the Junior division league of Anantnag Danger FC beat Hamzah FC by 2-1 goals on Wednesday.