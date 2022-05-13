Anantnag Wushu championship inaugurated

Secretary J&K Sports Council congratulated the Wushu Association of J&k and District AnantnagWushu Association for the promotion of Wushu in every nook and corner of J&K.

She said in his speech to provide a platform for the youths for sports is the need of the hour as it will keep them fit mentally and physically. Moreover, the youths of the remote areas need exposure to sports and to nourish the youths of the UT J&K in every village, Tehsil and District.