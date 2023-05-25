Anderson declares himself fit for England’s Ashes opener against Australia

London: Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has declared himself fit to play in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston on June 16, after recovering from a groin injury sustained while playing a County Championship game for his club Lancashire earlier this month.

"Yes definitely. It feels really good and as if it has reacted to treatment. I have no issues running and bowling again and just keeping my fingers crossed I can carry on going as I have been and will be ready for the Ashes," Anderson was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 685 scalps in 179 matches, and news of his availability is crucial for England, who are already without injured fast bowler Jofra Archer for their entire home summer.

But Anderson is unlikely to play in England's one-off Test against Ireland starting from June 1 at Lord's, especially after uncapped seamer Josh Tongue was added to the squad.