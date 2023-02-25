Sports

Anderson, Leach strike as England dominate against NZ

IANS

Wellington, Feb 25: Veteran pacer James Anderson (3-37) and left-arm spinner Jack Leach (3-45) shared six wickets as England reduced hosts New Zealand to 138/7 in their first innings in the second Test on Saturday.

After England rode on brilliant centuries by Harry Brook (186) & Joe Root (153 not out) to declare their innings at 435/8, Anderson & Leach got into action to strangle the New Zealand innings, leaving the hosts trailing by 297 runs at stumps on the second day of the second and final Test.

