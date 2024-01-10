Andre Adams named NZ bowling coach

Christchurch, Jan 10: Former all-rounder Andre Adams has been appointed New Zealand’s bowling coach for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan at home. Adams will work for the five-match series as part of head coach Gary Stead’s coaching group, which also features regular batting coach Luke Ronchi. Adams’s first full day with the New Zealand squad will be on Wednesday in Auckland.Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Donaldson and Team Performance Manager Simon Insley will both take a break during the series against Pakistan, their roles being filled by Cricket Wellington’s Head of Athlete Development, Matt Long, and Central Districts High-Performance Manager Dave Meiring, respectively, the New Zealand Cricket release read.