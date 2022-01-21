Anisimova upsets defending champion Osaka at Australian Open

Melbourne, Jan 21: Within an hour of her third-round loss at the Australian Open, defending champion Naomi Osaka had consigned it to the past.
It’s part of her new resolution for 2022. No dwelling on what’s already happened.
Osaka had two match points against 60th-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the third set Friday, and she missed two backhands.
Anisimova held serve to force a tiebreaker, which she dominated, and finished with an ace for a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) comeback victory over the four-time major champion.
In doing so, the 20-year-old American ensured that the so-called final-before-the-final a much-anticipated fourth-round showdown between Osaka and top-ranked Ash Barty won’t happen.
I’m not sure if I’m going to have regrets about those two match points, Osaka said.
“Like, I thought she played really well. But I can’t really look in the past anymore, you know?
Like I just have to focus on what I can do in the future to hopefully evade those situations.
Anisimova, who had lost her previous nine matches against top 20 players and had to rebound from a set and a break down to survive her first-round match, hit 46 winners to Osaka’s 21.
Osaka, one of the most powerful hitters in the women’s draw, praised Anisimova’s service returns and described how the ball kept coming back at her so low and fast that she couldn’t adjust her footwork to counter it.