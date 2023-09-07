Annual Inter-College Judo Championship concludes at KU

Srinagar: The annual inter-college Judo Championship Men/Women 2023-24 organised by the Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, University of Kashmir (KU) concluded here Wednesday.

A statement issued by varsity said that more than 150 students from the Universities of Kashmir and various affiliated colleges took part in the competition across different weight categories.

Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir who presided over the valedictory function congratulated all the participants, the medallists and the championship winners. Sharing his delight in witnessing the impressive participation of students, especially the girls from different colleges of the valley, he said: “I am hopeful of the same participation of students for the upcoming events, especially of girl students.”

He conveyed the message of the Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan that: “University will always extend full support to the extracurricular activities, particularly the sports & is encouraging participation of girls in all types of Sports activities & the participants need to prepare themselves with utmost dedication and teamwork”.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Coordinator, Directorate of Physical Education and Sports Dr Nadeem Ahmad Dar apprised the audience about the ongoing sports activities within the campus and assured of more student participation in the upcoming events.