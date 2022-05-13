Annual Road Race held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, May 13: An Inter-Zone District Level Annual Road Race was organised by Youth Services and Sports department in Ganderbal on Friday.
The annual road race was organised for all age group Boys from Madr e Mehrban Stadium Ganderbal to Government College of Physical Education Gadoora in which 150 Boys Athlete participated from all the Zones. District Youth Services and Sports Officer GanderbalShafqatIqbal was the chief guest on the occasion.
All three position holders in each age group were awarded the Gold, Silver and Bronze medals and some sports uniforms were also distributed among all the three position holders in each age group by the organisers.