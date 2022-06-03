Anurag Thakur launches nationwide programmes on World Bicycle Day

New Delhi, June 3: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur flagged off nationwide programmes on the occasion of World Bicycle Day, from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister for Law and Justice KirenRijiju, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare MansukhMandaviya and MoS for External Affairs and Culture MeenakshiLekhi.
Anurag Singh Thakur led the cycle rally organised which set off from Dhyan Chand Stadium. More than 1500 people participated in the 7.5 kms rally in Delhi. Further, NYKS organised Cycle Rallies at more than 100 locations in 35 States and UTs including at 75 iconic places across the Country during which 75 participants in each rally covered a distance of 7.5 km.
Before the flag-off, Anurag Singh Thakur addressed the gathering and said that as India is celebrating AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has taken the unique step to organise bicycle rallies throughout the country with the determination to promote a ‘healthy India’ as we enter the 75th year of Independence. The aim of this programme is to motivate people to take up and adopt cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness.
Thakur said, “Prime Minister ShriNarendraModi believes that the people of the country should join the fitness campaign. Cycling can play the biggest role in the Fit India campaign. On World Bicycle Day, we are giving a clear message that everyone should make cycling a part of their daily life. Cycling will keep you healthy and help build a clean India.”
Thakur further added that Fit India Movement, Khelo India movement, Clean India movement and Healthy India movement all can be accomplished by riding a bicycle. It'll also cut down the pollution levels. By using bicycles, we not only make ourselves fit but also give the message of Fit India. Giving an example of MansukhMandaviya and KiranRijiju, Thakur highlighted that these ministers have always promoted cycling by themselves using it as a mode of transport and inspiring others.
Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the celebration of AzadikaAmritMahotsav-India at 75 is organising World Cycle Day throughout the country today.