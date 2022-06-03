Anurag Thakur launches nationwide programmes on World Bicycle Day

Anurag Singh Thakur led the cycle rally organised which set off from Dhyan Chand Stadium. More than 1500 people participated in the 7.5 kms rally in Delhi. Further, NYKS organised Cycle Rallies at more than 100 locations in 35 States and UTs including at 75 iconic places across the Country during which 75 participants in each rally covered a distance of 7.5 km.

Before the flag-off, Anurag Singh Thakur addressed the gathering and said that as India is celebrating AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has taken the unique step to organise bicycle rallies throughout the country with the determination to promote a ‘healthy India’ as we enter the 75th year of Independence. The aim of this programme is to motivate people to take up and adopt cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness.